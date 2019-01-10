Bayhealth is enacting a temporary flu visitation policy as the number of flu cases in Delaware continues to rise.

Guests younger than 16 are discouraged from visiting anyone at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, and Bayhealth Milford Memorial. Visitation to the neonatal intensive care unit at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, is currently restricted to parents, guardians and grandparents. Exceptions will be made for visitation on a case-by-case basis.

In addition, Bayhealth is encouraging anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting someone at the hospital at this time. Flu-like symptoms include fever/chills, body aches, sore throat, cough, headache and diarrhea.

“We are always driven to protect our patients,” said Infection Prevention Manager Kelly Gardner. “This temporary flu visitation policy is being enacted to protect our patients from getting the flu or other illnesses. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. Our main goal is to keep our patients and our visitors safe.”

Those who have flu-related symptoms and are seeking medical treatment at Bayhealth should use the items found at respiratory etiquette stations, including hand sanitizer, face masks and tissues.

