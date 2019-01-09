"Medical emergency, not criminal"

A medical emergency resulting in death occurred this morning at the still-under-construction Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.

According to Sussex County Emergency Operations records, first responders were called to Wellness Way at 7:32 a.m.

"It was strictly a medical emergency, not criminal-related," said Detective Timothy Maloney of the Milford Police Department. "I believe it was a worker. I don’t know if they were Bayhealth or construction or something, but it was a witnessed medical emergency."

Bayhealth could not immediately be reached for comment.