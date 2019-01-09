Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the co-author of the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, issued a statement Jan. 9 in response to news reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may be stepping down from his position in the coming weeks.

“I’m deeply concerned by news reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has overseen Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation, may leave his position in the coming weeks once a new attorney general is in place,” said Coons. “Mr. Rosenstein is widely respected by Republicans and Democrats alike, and his presence at the Department of Justice has been reassuring to many of us who are concerned about the independence of the Special Counsel’s investigation.

“This makes the hearing next week for President Trump’s attorney general nominee, Bill Barr, even more important. It’s critical that Mr. Barr make clear during his hearing that he is committed to the rule of law and that he will not allow President Trump to interfere with the Mueller investigation,” said Coons.