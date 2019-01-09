Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced the Cambodian Trade Act of 2019, which would require the administration to review the preferential trade treatment Cambodia receives under the General System of Preferences.

“I question whether Cambodia should have preferential access to U.S. markets,” said Coons. “Countries that undermine democracy, ignore labor standards, disregard human rights and fail to protect intellectual property should not enjoy special trade privileges. During his 34-year reign, Hun Sen has shown his disdain for the rule of law and basic freedoms in Cambodia. I am pleased to introduce this bipartisan bill to reexamine Cambodia's eligibility for benefits under the largest and oldest U.S. trade preference program to hold the Cambodian government to account.”

“America has invested in the political future of Cambodia by establishing reliable trade and commerce, as codified in the Generalized System of Preferences,” said Cruz. “Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has exploited preferential treatment afforded to it by the U.S. and Europe. He has failed to meet basic labor rights standards, undermined the integrity of elections in Cambodia, and tilted toward China. The Cambodian Trade Act aims to hold him and his government accountable for this behavior, and reinforces steps our European partners are taking.”

The full bill text is available at bit.ly/2FnyHMn.