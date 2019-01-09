Chesapeake Utilities Corp. announced Jan. 9 two executive appointments for the company’s Delmarva natural gas distribution operations and mid-Atlantic propane gas distribution operation.

Shane E. Breakie was promoted to assistant vice president of Chesapeake Utilities. Breakie will assume expanded responsibilities regarding the day-to-day activities of the company’s natural gas distribution systems on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Andrew R. Hesson was promoted to vice president of Sharp Energy Inc., the company’s mid-Atlantic propane distribution business unit. Bob Zola, president of Sharp Energy, will retire this month.

“Our employees are the foundation of the company’s success,” said Jeffry M. Householder, president and CEO of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. “Shane and Andy exemplify our core values, and I am proud to promote them to these new leadership roles. Their strategic and innovative approaches have led to enhanced company performance and I have no doubt they will continue to inspire others to make a positive impact within the company and in the community.”

In his previous role as director of energy services for Chesapeake Utilities, Breakie was responsible for developing and directing natural gas expansion efforts on the Delmarva Peninsula. This included managing and directing the departments within the Energy Services area, acting as a business unit liaison with regulatory affairs, playing a key role in the preparation and execution of the unit’s strategic plan, implementing and renewing franchise agreements with communities in its service territory and developing and managing operating and capital budgets for his areas of responsibility. Breakie has 25 years of experience with the company.

Breakie has actively pursued community involvement opportunities including the Greater Salisbury Committee and the Public Advisory Committee of the Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization. He has held community leadership roles including president of Chesapeake’s Emergency Energy Recipient Program/Sharing Program, vice chairman of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Energy Solutions Center and past treasurer of Connecting Generations.

Breakie earned Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington University.

Hesson was promoted to vice president of Sharp Energy and will assume the role of Sharp Energy’s business unit leader upon Zola’s retirement. Prior to his promotion, as assistant vice president of Sharp Energy, Hesson was responsible for setting customer rates, developing Sharp Energy’s capital and operating budgets, evaluating capital investments and reviewing acquisition opportunities. He has been successful in expanding the team and sustaining an energized culture that yielded a 35 percent increase in propane gallon sales, as well as an expansion of Sharp Energy’s service territories into Pennsylvania and the Western Shore of Maryland, generating growth in customer base to 39,000. Hesson has 12 years of experience in the propane gas industry.

Hesson has led Sharp Energy’s support for various community-based activities, including breast cancer awareness programs, the A.I. DuPont childhood allergies benefit and the Walk for Autism. He developed a service technician recruiting and mentoring program in conjunction with local technical schools to ensure a steady flow of service technicians to facilitate the company’s future growth.

These functions, along with others, were instrumental in Sharp Energy being honored for two consecutive years with Metropolitan Magazine’s “Best of Delmarva” award for the best gas company providing reliable service to customers on the Delmarva Peninsula. Prior to joining Sharp Energy, Hesson was Ohio Division vice president with Inergy LLC. Hesson has a Bachelor of Science from California State University — Chico.

For more, visit chpk.com.