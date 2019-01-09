Sen. Tom Carper released a statement Jan. 9 on President Donald Trump’s selection of Andrew Wheeler to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“When Andrew Wheeler was first selected to be Acting Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, I urged him to restore public trust in the agency by heeding lessons of the past and by remedying some of Scott Pruitt’s most egregious actions and proposals. He has not done so. I’ve been very disappointed in Acting Administrator Wheeler’s performance with regard to making progress on those issues and to charting a new course for the agency’s future,” said Carper.

In July 2018, Carper wrote to then-Acting Administrator Wheeler urging him to restore the agency’s mission.

The full text of the is available at bit.ly/2L2hnwz.