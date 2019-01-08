The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club’s “Lunch with a Purpose” to benefit Comfort Cases, held Dec. 5, had 254 people in attendance, raised more than $5,000 and had more than $13,000 worth of backpacks, totes, blankets, clothing, books and personal care items collected for foster children in Sussex County.

Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases, shared his personal story about being raised in foster care and how he came to start this organization. He explained that many youths in foster care will be moved from home to home multiple times, carrying their life’s treasures in a trash bag. It is their mission as a charity to provide a proper bag, filled with comfort and essential items, to these brave youth in foster care on their journey to find their forever home.

Comfort Cases, founded five years ago, has impacted more than 40,000 youth in 32 states,

and has led to Montgomery County, Maryland, adopting a policy of “no more trash bags for children living in foster care.”

Scheer wrote about his experiences in his book “A Forever Family.”

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.