The second annual Seafood and Canning Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at the East New Market Volunteer Fire Department, 4020 E. New Market Bypass, East New Market, Maryland.

Vendors and displays from Havre de Grace to the Eastern Shore of Virginia will be on hand for this agriculture- and heritage-related event. Collectors of canning and seafood related memorabilia as well as those who love the history, art and culture of this time period in Delmarva history are encouraged to attend. Related collectables and collectors are encouraged to take part.

The connection to this heritage will be evident with the quality tokens, labels, crates, cans and ephemera that will be for sale. Exhibitors and dealers will be on hand at this event and can be expected to share the stories of the businesses and the families that relate to their offerings. To those who have not experienced this particular history or hobby, this will be a perfect time to become introduced.

Antique appraisals will be held on-site by Charlene Upham and Steve Blumenauer. Cost for appraisals is $5 each piece or three pieces for $12.

Table rental is $20 for one, $15 for each extra. Admission to this event is free, although donations to the Dorchester County Historical Society, a qualified nonprofit organization, are appreciated.

For more, visit dorchesterhistory.com.