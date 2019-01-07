Santa will still be on the move in 2019

Despite community rumors, the Hockessin Fire Company is likely not going to change its ongoing annual holiday tradition.

Company president Dan Carrier confirmed that the December neighborhood drive-thrus featuring Santa Claus waving hello from the back of a fire truck would continue in 2019.

Carrier said that while there were “unofficial” discussions about changing from neighborhood trips to scheduled visits to meet Santa at the station on Old Lancaster Pike, the plan as of now is to keep things the same.

“I don’t see things changing, personally,” Carrier said. “I think people like the neighborhood visits – we almost always get a great turnout, and the kids love it. So, I think things will stay the same.”

Each December, members of the company schedule a series of neighborhood visits, posting the times and locations on social media.

Some of the participating neighborhoods make a full-fledged celebration out of the visits, with drinks, treats, and a cozy fire for guests.

The company recently purchased a wooden replica of their 19-5 emergency vehicle, which was used to transport Santa during the 2018 visits as it sat on the back of a flatbed trailer, accompanied by a modern fire truck and a vintage 1962 model, both decked out with lights.

“It’s one of the more popular things that we do each year,” Carrier said.