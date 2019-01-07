Delmarva’s 1,800-member chicken industry trade association, Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc., has a new director.

Effective Jan. 1, Holly Porter is DPI’s executive director, succeeding Bill Satterfield, who retired Dec. 31, 2018, after a 32-year career with DPI.

Porter is DPI’s first female executive director; notably, 2019 will be the first year in which DPI’s president and executive director are women. The president of DPI’s board of directors for 2019 is Jennifer Timmons, a chicken grower and an assistant professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore who teaches poultry production and animal nutrition.

Porter joined DPI in 2017 as the assistant executive director, coming from the Delaware Department of Agriculture, where she was a deputy principal assistant in the Office of the Secretary. Previously, she was a marketing specialist for the Delaware Department of Agriculture and worked in marketing for MidAtlantic Farm Credit. An alumna of LEAD Maryland Class VII, she has served as the co-director of the LEADelaware program, as a committee member of the MidAtlantic Women in Agriculture Conference and as an advisory council member to the Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education program. Porter grew up on a grain farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and earned a degree from Marymount University. She and her family live in Caroline County, Maryland.

For more, visit dpichicken.org.