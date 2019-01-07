Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc. opened the application period for its 2019 College Scholarship Program.

Applications are being accepted for undergraduate and graduate scholarships that are available in the amount of $1,500 or more.

Undergraduate applicants must be a Delmarva resident and a student in good standing at any accredited, degree-granting institution in the U.S., or in the case of graduating high school seniors, accepted to an accredited, degree-granting institution within the U.S. Individuals must have an academic major in a subject area relevant to Delmarva's chicken industry and be planning a career in a segment of this industry. An official transcript must accompany each application.

Graduate student applicants must meet the above criteria, with the exception of Delmarva residency. In addition, the individual must be engaged in research that could positively benefit Delmarva's chicken industry. DPI membership on the part of the applicant or his/her family is not required and has no effect on the selection process.

Applications must be completed and received on or before 4:30 p.m. April 5 to DPI College Scholarship Program, 16686 County Seat Highway, Georgetown, DE 19947-4881.

Application forms and additional scholarship information are available at dpichicken.org/scholarship or by sending inquiries to dpi@dpichicken.com.

Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc. is the 1,800-member nonprofit trade association for the Delmarva Peninsula’s meat chicken industry.

For more, visit dpichicken.org.