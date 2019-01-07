Delaware Hospice announced and recognized Clinical Supervisor Erica Kilpatrick-Galbreath for obtaining her Hospice and Palliative Pediatric Nurse Certification from the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center.

Certification demonstrates mastery of a defined body of knowledge regarding hospice and palliative pediatrics. To achieve certification the candidate must be an active member of the Hospice & Palliative Nurses Association. Specifically, for the CHPPN certification, a candidate must have at least 500 hours of hospice and palliative pediatric care within the past 12 months.

With her expansive knowledge of pediatric hospice and palliative care, Kilpatrick-Galbreath is able to help lead Delaware Hospice’s Katybug program. Delaware Hospice offers a dedicated pediatric hospice and palliative care program to the community. Through Katybug, staff is able to provide personalized pediatric care incorporating curative treatment alongside supportive care. Delaware Hospice fully supports their staff in preparing for and becoming certified in hospice and palliative care.

“As a registered nurse with Delaware Hospice, I am able to work with amazing nurses, social workers and staff who have extensive experience being there at the most difficult times,” said Kilpatrick-Galbreath. “After supporting several of our young patients, it felt like the right calling for me. I want to be able to help children find relief from pain and symptoms while improving the quality of life for them and their families. Being present for the end of life is a privilege and one we take very seriously. As Katybug, celebrates 10 years of care, it seemed appropriate to use the certification process to increase my own knowledge to support our staff and the community.”

For more, call 800-838-9800 or visit delawarehospice.org.