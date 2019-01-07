The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network will host a Citizens’ Cannabis Lobby Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover.

Supporters of cannabis legalization are encouraged to stand in solidarity for sensible cannabis policy. Citizen lobbying is a proven and effective way to convince legislators to act. There are no voter initiatives in Delaware, and the only way to legalize cannabis will be through an act of the legislature.

For registration and more, visit delawarecannabis.org/lobby.