Delaware State Police troopers have arrested a Felton man after he was found to be driving under the influence and carrying a stolen firearm.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe identified the individual as 20-year-old William H. Cloak IV.

Jaffe said the case began at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, when troopers were sent to a home in the first block of Third Street, Frederica to investigate a domestic disturbance. Before their arrival, they were told one individual had fled the scene driving a white Audi.

Troopers spotted a vehicle matching that description while traveling on Buffalo Road after leaving the High Point Park neighborhood, she said. Contact was made with Cloak and police smelled marijuana, prompting a search.

That search turned up a Glock .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat; it later was learned the weapon, whose serial number apparently had been obliterated, had been reported as stolen.

Following a DUI investigation, Cloak is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a weapon with an obliterated or altered serial number, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, driving while suspended or revoked and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Cloak has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $16,700 secured bond.