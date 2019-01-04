Second Street Players and Director Mark Dissinger announced auditions for the Spring show, “Brighton Beach Memoirs” by Neil Simon, will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 4-5 at the Riverfront Theatre, 2 Walnut St., Milford.

Auditions will include cold readings from the script. Roles are available for men and women ages 14-50. This show calls for seven cast members. Characters are Eugene Jerome, male, almost 15 years old; Blanche, female, 38 years old; Kate Jerome, female, 40 years old, Eugene’s mother and Blanche’s sister; Laurie, female, 13 years old, Blanche’s daughter; Nora, female, 16 years old, Blanche’s daughter; Stanley Jerome, male, 18 years old, Eugene’s brother; and Jacob “Jack” Jerome, male, 40 years old, Eugene’s father.

Those selected must be available for tech week and all six shows, April 14-18, 20-22 and 26-28. Those unable to attend auditions who would like to make alternate audition arrangements should email the director at metdiss@comcast.net.