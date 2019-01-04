The Mental Health Association in Delaware will two-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training workshops in Delaware.

Workshops are set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24-25 in Georgetown; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7-8 in Dover; and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28-29 in New Castle.

The workshop will strengthen knowledge and comfort regarding working with a person who may be at risk of suicide.

Participants must be present for the two full days. There is a $10 non-refundable registration fee. Additional location information and training details will be sent to registered participants closer to training dates.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2GVcUhD.