Student seen on video on a school bus holding an airgun and using threatening words and a racial slur

First State Military Academy in Clayton has barred a student from attending classes while investigating after the student was pictured in a video on a school bus holding an air gun and making a threat using a racial slur.

First State Military Academy Commandant Patrick Gallucci said while the video was made in November, school officials didn’t find out about it until this week.

“On Wednesday, Jan. 2, we first became aware of a video that has been widely shared on social media over the past few days,” said Gallucci. “The video shows one of our cadets on a school bus with an airsoft gun. We have since learned that this video was taken sometime during the first week of November in 2018. We are dismayed and deeply upset by both the presence of the weapon and the language used in the video.”

Gallucci wouldn’t comment specifically about what action was taken, but said the student in the video is not in school at this time.

“Upon learning of the video, we took immediate action as outlined in our code of conduct. We have contacted the authorities and continue our own investigation internally,” Gallucci said. “We appreciate the response of those who reached out to the school, and we will continue to keep your cadets' health and welfare at the forefront of all that we do.”

He said the school's email and texting system was used to notify parents about the incident Jan. 2.

The school didn’t have classes scheduled that day. Students returned from the winter break Jan. 3.