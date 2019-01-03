Beebe Healthcare will host a nurse and certified nurse assistant job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Kent Room at Dover Downs, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Registered nurse openings are available for the clinical decision unit, intensive care unit, stepdown, medical-surgical unit, cardiovascular operating room, emergency department

and cardiac cath.

Eligible RNs must have a minimum one to two years of acute care experience. For most units, basic life support and advanced cardiac life support certifications are required. Casual and per diem opportunities are also available. Full-time positions may be eligible for sign-on bonuses.

Certified nursing assistant positions are available for certified nursing assistants seeking full- and part-time opportunities. Eligible CNAs must have a minimum of one to two years of experience.

RSVP is required by calling 645-3336 or emailing employment@beebehealthcare.org.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.