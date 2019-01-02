23-year-old Cody J. Burroughs, of Frankford

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect is wanted in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Millsboro and Frankford areas.

Cody J. Burroughs, 23, of Frankford, is currently wanted out of Troop 4 for felony identity theft, felony attempt to commit theft under $1,500 where the victim is 62 or older, two counts of third-degree conspiracy, three counts of theft under $1,500, two counts of attempt to commit theft under $1,500, unlawful use of a credit card, criminal mischief and five counts of criminal trespassing.

Troopers have been unable to locate Burroughs. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to please contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.