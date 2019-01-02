Tinisha Brown, executive director of Birthright of Delaware, addressed the Kent County Republican Committee’s Christmas Party on Dec. 13 at Grotto Pizza in Dover.

Birthright is a nonprofit service run solely by volunteers and donations. It offers women and girls pregnancy tests, maternity clothes, car seat vouchers, baby clothes, various baby items and friendship. It also provides referrals for prenatal care, financial assistance, parenting skills, continuing education, adoption and child care.

Birthright understands the challenges related to unplanned pregnancies and offers love, friendship and support to women who are pregnant or think they may be pregnant, according to its website. Birthright is interdenominational and nonpolitical. Its focus is on loving the mother and reminding her she is not alone. A donation was made by attendees.

For more, visit birthright.org/wilmington, email birthrightofdel@verizon.net or call 656-7080.