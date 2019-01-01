Wanted on attempted burglary charges

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Laurel man wanted in connection with an attempted burglary.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, around 4 a.m., when troopers responded to a residence on Broad Drive in Laurel. According to police, 43-year-old Ronald T. Hastings had attempted to break into the residence but fled when confronted by the homeowner.

Troopers have been unable to locate Hastings, who is now wanted for second-degree attempt to commit burglary. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5058. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.