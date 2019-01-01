Believed to be headed to Dover

UPDATE: Delaware State Police have canceled the gold alert issued for Francis Ashley.

---

Delaware State Police have issued a gold alert for 62-year-old Francis Ashley, who was reported missing on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Francis was last heard from on Monday, December 31, 2018, around 12:30 p.m.

Francis is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to have been headed to the Dover area.

Attempts to locate Francis have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare.

If anyone has information in reference to his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.