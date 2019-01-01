34-year-old Rachel J. Holland charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown woman on multiple counts of reckless endangering.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 31, 2018, at 8 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the 28000 block of Harmon Drive in Harbeson for a report of a vehicle striking a house. According to police, a 40-year-old woman had asked 34-year-old Rachel J. Holland to leave after they had an argument, but Holland got into her car and attempted to run over the victim. She missed, striking the residence. Holland allegedly attempted to strike the victim four times total, striking the residence twice and another vehicle twice, before leaving the scene.

Troopers located her in her vehicle, stuck in a ditch, a short distance from where the incident occurred.

Holland was charged with four counts of felony first-degree reckless endangering and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bond.