Pocomoke City, Md., police have confirmed a Dover man, missing since Monday morning, has died.

The man was identified as 86-year-old Wilbert “Eugene” Bray, department spokesman Sgt. Joe Bailey said Tuesday morning.

Bray was the subject of a Gold Alert issued by the Dover Police Department, according to spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman. He last was seen at about 9 a.m. Dec. 31 driving a red Chevrolet Ventura van.

Bailey said that shortly after 10 p.m. that day, witnesses saw a van matching that description being driven down a boat ramp and into the Pocomoke River.

Pocomoke City is about 90 miles south of Dover.

The vehicle was partially submerged in the river when authorities reached the scene, Bailey said, and Bray was alive when removed from the van. He was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after being taken to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury.

Bailey said the case remains under investigation.