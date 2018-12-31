Goldey-Beacom College’s men’s basketball team lost 69-66 against Merrimack Warriors on Dec. 30 at the Jones Center in Wilmington.

The Warriors dominated the first half, gaining a 48-31 halftime lead by shooting 53 percent from the floor with seven 3-pointers. Ryan Boulter led the charge with 16 points.

The Lightning made things interesting in the second half, using a 10-2 run over 2 1/2 minutes to close to 66-58 with 2:19 to play. Senior Mahir Johnson, of Chester, Pennsylvania, netted five points in that time.

Goldey-Beacom needed another stop to further chisel into the deficit. But it was not to be as Boulter canned an open 3-pointer from the right corner, making it 69-58 with 1:49 left that all but ended the contest.

Senior Corey Taite, of Sayreville, New Jersey, scored 17 points to go with four assists and three 3-pointers over 40 minutes. He also made six baskets to give him 452 career points, moving him into a tie with Sam McDuffie, 2007-11, for the most in team annals.

Johnson poured in 16 points and junior Dwayne Dixon, of Newark, New Jersey, hauled in 15 rebounds for the Lightning, 5-6, who shot 37 percent overall from the field.

Boulter ended with 21 points on eight-of-15 shooting and four 3-pointers for the Warriors, 8-5, who shot 45 percent from the floor but kept the Lightning in the contest by going only three-for-10 from the line.

Goldey-Beacom is home Wednesday against Chestnut Hill at 8 p.m., following the women’s 6 p.m. contest between the same schools.