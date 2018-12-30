49-year-old Christopher O. Allen released on unsecured bail

Delaware State Police have arrested a Rehoboth Beach man in connection with a domestic incident.

The incident occurred on December 18, at 9:20 p.m., when troopers responded to the unit block of Stephanie Court in Henlopen Keys. According to police, 49-year-old Christopher O. Allen and his 47-year-old girlfriend had an argument that turned physical. During this incident, Allen allegedly pulled out a hunting knife and threatened the victim's 27-year-old son. In addition, before leaving the residence, Allen allegedly took a gift card belonging to the victim.

On Friday, December 28, Allen, turned himself in at Troop 7. He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, theft under $1,500 and offensive touching. He was issued a no-contact order and released on $25,250 unsecured bail.