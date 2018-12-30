The cause of Friday night's blast in the Belle Terre neighborhood hasn't been determined, said Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.

On Saturday, the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal's Office was still investigating Friday night's explosion and fire in a Hockessin home.

The cause of the blast in the Belle Terre neighborhood hasn't been determined, said Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.

The fire and explosion happened Friday shortly before 8 p.m., in the 200 block of Louis Lane.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and render the home safe from any further damage, Chionchio said.

The four occupants in the home weren't injured, he said.

State fire investigators were called to the scene and determined an explosion had occurred inside the home, causing damage to a first floor room. A fire inside the same room was quickly extinguished.

Investigators are searching for the source that ignited flammable vapors in the home.

Damage is estimated at $40,000, Chionchio said.