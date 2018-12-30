Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Michael J. Golkow of Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Harrington police have confiscated drugs and cash from a Bryn Mawr, Pa., man following a traffic stop on Route 13.

Department spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said officers stopped Michael J. Golkow, 21, at early in the morning of Dec. 29 in the area of South Dupont Highway and Shaw Road to investigate an alleged traffic violation.

While speaking to Golkow, police noticed he seemed nervous and gave them contradictory stories. A Harrington police K-9 alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics, prompting a search of the vehicle, Brode said.

During the search, officers found 540 vials of liquid THC weighing 9,126 grams as well as 96.7 grams of marijuana plus drug paraphernalia and more than $2,000 in suspected drug money.

Golkow is was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and later released on a $20,275 unsecured bond.