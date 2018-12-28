Can you help police determine suspect's identity?

The Delaware State Police have recently taken complaints where vehicle windows have been smashed and items taken.

The incidents began in early November 2018. The state police have handled 5 similar occurrences at the Delaware Turf, The Bridge radio station, Wild Quail, Brown Branch County Park, and the Calvary Church in Dover.

The incidents appear to be connected. Several witnesses and surveillance have reported seeing a white Dodge Charger/Chrysler 300 flee the area after each incident.

On November 9 a credit card was stolen from one of the vehicle break-ins in the Browns Branch County Park and used by the pictured suspect at the Milford Walmart shortly after.

The Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Nash at 302-698-8444 or Detective Baker at 302-698-8435. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.



