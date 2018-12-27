Police seek info on three suspects

Delaware State Police are investigating a report of a robbery that occurred in the Plantations East development in Lewes.

The incident occurred on December 25 at 10 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Cottonwood Lane. There, a 30-year-old man told police that while he was sitting on his front porch using his mobile phone, he was approached by two males and a scuffle ensued. His cell phone was taken.

It was also reported a third female suspect entered the residence and made contact with a 63-year-old female who was inside. The female suspect inquired about an individual and left after the brief conversation. There were no reports of injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspects were described as follows:

White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 210 pounds, black hair and wearing dark clothing Light-skinned black male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall, wearing dark clothing White female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, blond hair and wearing dark clothing

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective Doughty at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.