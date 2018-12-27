The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is encouraging Delawareans to recycle their Christmas trees.

Christmas tree recycling saves valuable landfill space in Delaware. More than 180,000 tons of yard waste, including grass, leaves, brush, trees, and other lawn maintenance and landscaped materials, was recycled throughout the state in 2017.

Prior to Delaware’s yard waste ban, many of these materials – considered a resource for composting and reuse rather than waste – were deposited in landfills, taking up valuable space and limiting local markets for mulch and compost products.

In addition, there are many useful and fun ways to repurpose your Christmas tree. Here are a few ideas:

Use the trunk for firewood or mulch Use the branches to create wreaths and other winter decorations Place the tree outdoors, in its stand, and hang bird feeders from it. Cut holes into the trunk to create a bird feeder, candle holder, etc. Cut slices in the trunk to use as coasters, ornaments, etc.