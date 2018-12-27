Ever wonder how the Du Pont family came to be such an influence in Delaware?

The du Pont family has been closely tied to Delaware history ever since 1802.

But have you ever wondered who they are? How they came to Delaware and ended up running one of the nation’s most prominent chemical companies?

Lucas R. Clawson will answer these questions and discuss the du Pont family and their place in Delaware history in a talk beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Delaware Public Archives.

Clawson is a historian/reference archivist with Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington and helps provide access to the Du Pont Company’s historical records while also researching and writing about the company’s history, particularly during the Civil War era.

The program is free to the public and will last about one hour. Reservations are not needed for this interesting and informative talk.

For more information, contact Tom Summers at (302) 744-5047 or via e-mail at

thomas.summers@state.de.us.