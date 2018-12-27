Electric sounds Friday and Saturday

1. On cloud nine with 5th Ave.

Fans of jazz and the Great American Songbook will find the best of both worlds at a 5th Avenue concert. Their unique arrangements, both vocal and instrumental, display a level of intimacy, virtuosity and elegance that’ve been delighting audiences wherever they play.



The band mixes selections from The Great American Songbook, jazz classics and original works. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself on cloud nine after hearing 5th Avenue, whose show begins 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $10 to $20.

IF YOU GO

CALL 684-3038

ADDRESS Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., Milton

WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

2. Tune in to Earth Radio

Earth Radio broadcasts original music from the stage, possessing listeners with a carefree spirit. Not to mention, the quartet is a USDA-certified organic, grass-fed, cage-free, Delaware-bred indie/folk band.

The gang mixes together two folk singers, a bassist more funky than old cabbage and a drummer rooted in jazz. Earth Radio will hit the stage at 10 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

CALL 226-BREW

ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

INFO dogfish.com

3. Box of musical chocolates

BFF (By Faith and Friends) is an outfit that’s a one-stop shop like Walmart, because their concerts have a little something for everyone (even if you’re a Target shopper). The band plays a wide variety of tunes, spanning five decades of pop, rock, Motown and even some country hits, B-sides and deep cuts.

Feel free to bring your own Best Friend Forever for an upbeat concert from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

CALL 645-6888

ADDRESS Irish Eyes, 213 Anglers Road, Lewes

WEBSITE irisheyespub.com