The Delaware Department of Natural Resources of Environmental Control encourages Delawareans to take their Christmas trees to one of the many yard waste recycling facilities located throughout the state.

Christmas trees will be accepted free of charge for recycling from Delaware residents; other drop-off sites may charge a fee as noted. The department also reminded residents that Christmas trees are no longer accepted for recycling at any of DNREC’s Delaware State Parks.

Residents can bring in their trees through Jan. 28 but should contact a facility beforehand for specific hours and details. Trees will not be accepted from commercial haulers or tree vendors without prior approval. Artificial decorations, including hooks, wire, tinsel, flocking (fake snow), ornaments and wood and metal tree stands must be removed before dropping them off for recycling.

Only Christmas trees will be accepted for free from Delaware residents. Facilities may charge a fee for other yard waste. Other locations throughout the state, including some businesses, waste haulers and landscapers, also accept Christmas trees for recycling for a fee. Also, regular trash haulers may offer special collection dates for Christmas trees in January, and municipal or regional collection or drop-off events may be held.

Christmas trees may be dropped off by Delaware residents at:

— Copeland’s Mulch Depot, 2 Honeysuckle Drive, Stanton. Free for trees purchased at Copeland’s; otherwise $5. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed until Jan. 2. For more, call 633-9536.

— Polly Drummond Hill Road Community Yard Waste Demonstration Site, in the Pike Creek area on Polly Drummond Hill Road, about a half-mile north of Kirkwood Highway. Free. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 13. For more, visit, de.gov/yardwaste.

— Kent County will collect Christmas trees on residents’ regular trash days Jan. 7-11 and 14-18 for customers in trash districts with yard waste collection service.

— Grizzly’s Landscape Supply Service. 14680 Coastal Highway, Milton. $10 per tree. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more, call 644-0654

— Mr. Mulch, 22288 Coverdale Road, Seaford. Free. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more, call 629-5737.

— Millville Organic Center, Whites Neck Road, a half-mile north of Route 26, Millville. Free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more, call 423-2601.

— Selbyville Mulch, Stone, & Soil, 38205 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville. Free for active customers. Hours are 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more, call 436-8286.

— Stockley Materials, 25136 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown. Free. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more, call 856-7601.

Delawareans are also reminded that Jan. 13 is the last day to drop materials off at DNREC’s Polly Drummond Hill Road yard waste site, which will close for maintenance Jan. 14.

For more, visit de.gov/yardwaste or call 739-9403, ext.1.