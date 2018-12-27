Police ask citizens to report any suspicious activity

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance after numerous reports of criminal mischief to vehicles and residences in central Sussex County.

The reports began on Friday, December 21, and in 24 hours, police had handled eleven complaints in the Georgetown, Millsboro, Frankford and Dagsboro areas. The suspects used what appeared to be white marbles, fired with a slingshot or other projectile firing device, to damage to house siding and windows, as well as car windows.

Police are asking anyone with information in reference to these incidences to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

Troopers are urging the public to report any type of suspicious activity, regardless of the situation, circumstance or location. Trust your gut. If you see something, say something.