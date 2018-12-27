40-year-old Javaghn D. Waples arrested

The Delaware State Police have arrested a Lincoln man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 25, at around 7:30 a.m., when a report of a shooting in the 19000 block of Pine Street in Lincoln came in. A 37-year-old woman had sustained a single gunshot wound to her upper torso. According to police, the victim and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Javaghn D. Waples, had engaged in a verbal altercation that led to him obtaining a gun and firing a single shot at the victim and subsequently striking himself in his upper extremity. During this incident, two minors, ages 15 and 12, were present in the residence.

Both the victim and Waples were transported to the Milford Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon Waples' release from the hospital, he was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, terroristic threatening and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,006,600 cash-only bond.