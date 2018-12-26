28-year-old John W. Whitby III charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar man in connection with a home invasion.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 24, at around 4:30 a.m., when a 57-year-old male who had been hospitalized reported a home invasion. According to the victim, he was in his residence, located in the 9000 block of Autumn Avenue in Seaford, with a female acquaintance when her fiancé showed up uninvited.

According to police, the fiancé, 28-year-old John W. Whitby III, began knocking on the windows and then proceeded to kick in the front door. Once inside, he began assaulting the male victim with a blunt force object. Whitby and his fiancé then left the residence together.

The victim was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Whitby and his fiancé were located at their residence in the 34000 block of Bi-State Boulevard in Delmar. Whitby was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, home invasion, second-degree assault and criminal mischief. He was later released on $45,100 unsecured bond.