Georgetown police are currently investigating an attempted fraud in which the participants identified as local government officials.

Georgetown police were contacted Dec. 19 after a resident received several calls from persons identifying themselves as government officials. The first caller identified himself as a Georgetown police officer and claimed the victim had an active warrant. The caller further explained that payment had to be made immediately. The caller explained that if money wasn’t received, the victim would be arrested. After disconnecting, the victim received a phone call from a female identifying herself as a lawyer with “U.S. Legal Support” and stated she would handle the payment transaction. To add validity in their attempt, the initial caller cloned Georgetown Police Department’s phone number, 856-6613.

Georgetown Police remind everyone that any request for payment made by someone identifying as a police officer, are fraudulent.