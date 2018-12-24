Atlantic General Hospital’s board of trustees welcomed Jay Knerr, owner of The Kite Loft; Tom Mears, market executive for Shore United Bank; and Chris Woodley, partner at the law firm Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison, LLP, as members.

Knerr, owner of The Kite Loft, has been involved in many organizations over the years, serving as a president of the Ocean City Development Corp. as well as the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and vice chairman of the Worcester County Planning Commission, sitting on the Paramedic Foundation board of directors and participating on the board of zoning appeals for Berlin before joining the board of trustees of Atlantic General Hospital. Knerr studied computer science at Salisbury University and purchased the Kite Loft in 2007, maintaining its presence as a boardwalk landmark and authority for kite enthusiasts around the world. He and his wife, Mary Lynn, have a daughter, Casey, and reside in Berlin, Maryland.

Mears is the market executive for Shore United Bank in Ocean City, Maryland. In addition to his membership in the Maryland Bankers Association, where he serves on the Government Relations and Communications Committee, and the Virginia Bankers Association, Mears is active in the community. He is a Leadership Maryland graduate, a former director of the Boy Scouts of America, Delmarva Council and past president of United Way of the Eastern Shore. Mears holds a degree in economics from Virginia Tech. He resides in Berlin with his wife, Laura, two sons, Davis and Will, and Captain, their golden retriever.

Woodley is a partner at the law firm of Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison. A native of New Hampshire, Woodley attended Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, before graduating from The Dickinson School of Law, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and moving to the Shore in 1998. In addition to his service to Atlantic General, Woodley currently serves on the board of directors of Worcester County GOLD, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and the Worcester County Public Schools Education Foundation. He previously served on the board of directors of Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care. Woodley resides in Ocean City with his wife, Darlah, and two children, Samuel and Lydia.