The Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, announced its January schedule of events and programs.

The library will be closed Jan. 19-21 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

— Preschool storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays. Preschoolers are invited for a themed storytime followed by a related craft. A parent or other responsible adult must be present in the library, including during programs, for any child younger than 16.

— Arts & Letters Book Club: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Join a discussion on books related to the arts. See a staff member for selections.

— Friday Movie Matinee — “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”: 3 p.m. Jan. 4. An exploration of the life, lessons and legacy of iconic children's television host Fred Rogers. Rated PG-13. Must register: 744-1919.

— Breakfast Book Club: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7. Attendees will share current reads — no assigned book. Danish, doughnuts, coffee and tea will be provided; or bring a brown bag lunch.

— Introduction to Yoga: Noon Jan. 7. A one-hour introduction to yoga that includes stretches and basic postures designed for beginners. Guests should bring a yoga mat or large towel. Must register: 744-1919.

— “Chicken Soup” Book Discussion: Noon Jan. 7. Ages 16 and older. Celebrate National Soup Month with a book discussion featuring the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series. Bring a favorite volume and share a favorite story from it and why. Library staff will serve chicken noodle soup to all discussion group participants. Bring a brown bag sandwich to make lunch complete. Registration encouraged to 744-1919; those pre-registered will be entered to win a prize.

— Foodies Book Club: 2 p.m. Jan. 7. Join a discussion on food-related books. See a staff member for selections.

— Tribute to Elvis Presley with Bob Lougheed: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday with a performance by award-winning tribute artist Bob Lougheed. Seating is limited.

— Delaware Health and Social Services “Cancer: Thriving and Surviving” Program: The six-week program begins at 5 p.m. Jan. 9. This program was designed for those diagnosed with cancer, their family members and/or caregivers. Having more knowledge about living with cancer can help patients evaluate and make decisions about treatments and complementary therapies, help with communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals, and may even prevent and/or delay health complications. Discover techniques to help deal with fatigue, frustration, pain, isolation, poor sleep and living with uncertainty. Must register: 744-1919.

— Lighted Painted Bottle Craft: 6 p.m. Jan. 10. Ages 16 and older. Create a statement piece using a recycled wine bottle, mini string lights and acrylic paints. Supplies included. $10 non-refundable materials must be paid at registration, cash or check only. Register in-person at the library by Jan. 3.

— Friday Movie Matinee — “RBG”: 3 p.m. Jan. 11. The exceptional life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. Rated PG. Must register: 744-1919.

— Delaware Anime Society: 1 p.m. Jan. 12. Ages 13 and older. The Delaware Anime Society is for those with an interest in anime, manga, music and pop culture to meet in a relaxed atmosphere.

— Cover to Cover: 6 p.m. Jan. 14. Library Director Hilary Welliver will highlight new books in a forum designed for teachers, librarians and homeschoolers. This month will focus on the top children’s picture books of 2018, including suggestions for book activity tie-ins. Limited seating. Must register: 744-1919.

— Toddler Dance Party with Unbranded Dance: 10 a.m. Jan. 16. Preschoolers are encouraged to join Unbranded Dance for some basic movement and dance instruction, along with a storybook or two.

— Medicare Benefit Plans & You — A Buyer’s Guide: 10 a.m. Jan. 16. This Delaware Money School workshop will help participants understand Medicare and its enrollment rules and will examine the options they have for selecting the combination of benefits, premiums, deductibles and copays that best match their individual lifestyles and preferences for securing optimal coverage. No sales pitch, just useful information to help sort through the complexities of Medicare and make the best decisions. Presenter Bob Tremain is a health insurance professional with more than 20 years experience. Registration encouraged: 744-1919.

— Preschool Story Time Author Visit: 10 a.m. Jan. 17. Preschoolers are invited to join local author Judith Wilson, who will share her book “Growing Smarter,” along with a few others. Wilson will have copies of her book available for purchase and signing afterward.

— Friday Movie Matinee — “Selma”: 3 p.m. Jan. 18. A chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Rated PG-13. Must register: 744-1919.

— Learn to play dulcimer: The three-week program begins at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Ages 16 and older. Local folk musician Frances Johnson will instruct new students and those who wish to brush up on their skills, to basics of the mountain dulcimer. “Loaner” dulcimers will be available for use. A valid Delaware library card is required to check-out dulcimer. Must register: 744-1919.

— Friday Movie Matinee — “The Theory of Everything”: 3 p.m. Jan. 25. A look at the relationship between the famous physicist Stephen Hawking and his wife. Rated PG-13. Must register: 744-1919.

— Teen Writing Group: 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Join local author L.S. King for a writing session tailored to young aspiring authors. Talk with a published author, discover writing tips and develop talent.

For more, call 744-1919 or visit tinyurl.com/kcplevents.