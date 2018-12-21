Evelyn Moore, of Clayton, recently received the Employee of the Third Quarter 2018 Award from Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.

Moore’s name was added to a permanent plaque at KSI and she received a $50 Visa Gift Card from Dover Federal Credit Union. She also received a gift certificate donated by G & R Campground in Houston entitling her to spend a weekend in one of their cottages and a one-year aquatics membership from the Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.