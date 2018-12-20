The Department of Defense has advised that a spending bill approved in September will prevent any shutdown from affecting the military.

Air Force officials at Dover Air Force Base are advising the base will not be affected if the federal government goes into a partial shutdown Friday night.

A base Public Affairs office spokesman said the Air Mobility Command, Dover’s higher headquarters, has told all of its base public affairs office the Department of Defense will not be impacted.

The reason is that the Defense Spending Bill, already approved, ensured military operations will continue even if other parts of the government do not have sufficient funding. The $854 billion spending package was signed into law in September by President Donald Trump.

Air Mobility Command Museum Director John Taylor echoed base officials, saying the museum also will not be affected by any partial shutdown.