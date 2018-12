An amended solid waste schedule is in effect due to Milford City Offices being closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

There will be no collections Dec. 24-25; routes 1 and 2 trash and recycle pickup on Dec. 26; normal schedule Dec. 27-29 and Dec. 31; no collections Jan. 1; routes 1 and 2 trash and recycle pickup on Jan. 2; and normal schedule Jan. 3-4.

Christmas tree recycling pickup will be Jan. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 25 and 31.

Residents should place containers curbside by 7 a.m.