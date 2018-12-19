Pizza King is continuing its support of the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Since 2008, Pizza King has been giving back to the center at by donating to campaigns at Nanticoke that support the center. They have given to the Longaberger Celebrating Hope, the Seaford Ladies 9 Hole Golf Association, Annual Giving and Cancer Survivor Day and supported Nanitcoke’s annual Dinner Auction.

In 2013, they wanted to do more to raise funds and awareness for the local people in the community. So, every Tuesday in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pizza King donated a percentage of all sales from their restaurants in Seaford, Bridgeville, Georgetown, Laurel, Millsboro and Harrington. They also raised funds from their specially designed T-shirts that they sold throughout the month. The proceeds from their sales and T-shirts benefitted the Nanticoke Health Foundation which supports the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

To date, the total amount that Pizza King has donated totals $23,825.87. This money is used to support the center for patients undergoing radiation or medical oncology services. The cancer programs at Nanticoke also help patients through support groups, providing assistance with transportation when needed and helping patients navigate the healthcare system through its care coordinator.

Brad Baynum, of Baynum Enterprises Inc., and Laura Short, Pizza King customer relations and marketing manager, presented a check for $5,307 to the Nanticoke Health Foundation and the Allen Cancer Center on Dec. 11. Accepting the donation was Steven Rose, Nanticoke Health Services president/CEO; Renee’ Morris, Foundation executive director; Ray Fulkrod, vice president of clinical operations at Nanticoke, and Rachel Gardner, director of the Allen Cancer Center.

For more, visit nanticoke.org/support.