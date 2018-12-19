The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille raised $91,451.76 through its 13th annual Tips for Tots initiative this year, making the total raised to date more than $513,000 in its 13 years.

Employees at The Greene Turtle’s 44 participating locations donated 100 percent of the tips they earned Dec. 12 to Toys for Tots across communities in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The Greene Turtle Franchising Corporation added a matching $500 donation for each participating location that earned $1,000 in tips. With the money that each of the 44 participating locations raised, the restaurant’s employees went shopping at local stores to buy toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

“The Greene Turtle is thrilled to continue our Tips for Tots initiative this year in partnership with our incredibly giving employees to help spread a little holiday cheer in the community,” said CEO Bob Barry. “Without their support and enthusiasm, the Tips for Tots initiative would not be nearly as successful as it has proven to be over the last 13 years.”

Tips for Tots was the idea of Corlie Brice, a bartender at The Greene Turtle in Salisbury, Maryland, in 2006. She arrived for her shift and noticed a sign on the neighboring business, designating it as a Toys for Tots drop-off site. She decided to use whatever tips she took in during her shift to purchase toys for the program. Additionally, she enlisted her fellow employees and publicized her intentions to guests coming into the restaurant to increase the potential donation. She and fellow bartender, Chris Tingle, took in $700. Since then, the initiative has grown to include 44 locations in eight markets.

For more, visit thegreeneturtle.com.