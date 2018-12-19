Delaware Technical Community College’s commercial transportation program has supported Wreaths Across America by picking up, storing and delivering wreaths to the grave sites of military members since 2015.

This year, Department Chairperson Bryan Ward and student Murielle Gabriel picked up 6,000 wreaths from Columbia Falls, Maine in early December. Ward then made three trips to deliver wreaths to their respective destinations. He delivered to Doylestown and New Britain, Pennsylvania, and Newark on Dec. 12; he delivered to Greensboro and Centerville, Maryland, on Dec. 14; and he made his final delivery to the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear on Dec. 15.

Wreaths Across America was formed in 2007 and annually coordinates wreath laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and in all 50 states and beyond on a certain Saturday in December every year. The organization lays more than 220,000 memorial wreaths at over 545 locations.

For more, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org and dtcc.edu/programs.