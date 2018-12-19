Sens. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Charles Schumer, D-New York, sent a letter Dec. 19 to several Donald Trump administration cabinet members and officials demanding information regarding the New York Times report — available at nyti.ms/2Bi5oXS — that Marathon Petroleum, the largest oil refiner in the U.S., engaged in a covert lobbying campaign with oil industry groups to support administration efforts to weaken fuel economy standards and increase demand for oil consumption.

The lobbying campaign reportedly included contacts with federal agencies, including meetings between then-Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and Marathon Petroleum CEO Gary Heminger. The campaign also used a front group, “Energy4US,” to mask its ties to the oil industry while urging the public to support weaker standards.

The letter was sent to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney and Chief of Staff to the Council of Environmental Quality Mary Neumayr.

A copy of the letters can be found at bit.ly/2PP35km.