Officers from the Governor's Task Force found a one-pot meth lab while executing a search warrant Monday at a home on Hopewell Drive off of Underwoods Corner Road west of Clayton.

Delaware State Police have arrested a man and a woman on charges of operating a methamphetamine lab at a residence west of Clayton.

On Monday at about 9:30 p.m., members of the Governor’s Task Force responded to a home in the 600 block of Hopewell Drive off of Underwoods Corner Road to execute a search warrant.

One of the suspects, Kerri L. Davenport, 41, was driving away from the home. She was taken into custody after a traffic stop without incident.

The second suspect, Robert S. Robinson, 46, was found inside the home and was taken into custody without incident.

While the search warrant was being executed, task force members discovered methamphetamine in the kitchen and a bedroom, police said.

A search of the kitchen revealed a one-pot methamphetamine manufacturing lab in the oven.

The residence was evacuated and members of the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and the Little Creek Fire Department were called in to assist with the investigation.

Officers seized approximately 0.21 grams of methamphetamine, 6.5 milligrams of clonazepam pills, about 2.15 grams of marijuana and one suboxone strip.

The components used to manufacture methamphetamine, along with key ingredients in making the drug were safely collected and seized.

Both suspects were taken to Troop 3.

Davenport was charged with unlawfully operating a clandestine laboratory, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, police said.

She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $5,750 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Robinson was charged with the following unlawfully operating a clandestine laboratory, second-degree conspiracy and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $5,700 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.