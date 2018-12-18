Minimum wage will increase for most individuals in Delaware twice in 2019; on Jan. 1, it will be $8.75, and then on Oct. 1, it will be $9.25.

For the first time in Delaware history, residents will have a multi-tiered minimum wage. The general assembly adopted a "Youth Rate" and a "Training Rate" that is $8.25. The youth rate applies to workers ages 14-17. The training rate applies to adult workers during their first 90 days on a new job. These new categories are 50 cents less than the regular minimum wage rate. Effectively, that means workers younger than 18 and new employees with less than 90 days on the job won't see an increase Jan. 1. Their first increase — $8.75 — will come when they become eligible for the regular rate or Oct. 1 with the next general increase, whichever comes first.

The labor law poster sets out all the rates. It is required to be displayed in all workplaces in a place accessible to employees and where they regularly pass. The poster is available on the Department of Labor’s website — dol.delaware.gov — and can be downloaded in English at bit.ly/2R8pqxW and Spanish at bit.ly/2Gt58LI.

The Delaware Department of Labor connects people to jobs, resources, monetary benefits, workplace protections and labor market information to promote financial independence, workplace justice and a strong economy. Any issues regarding wages should be directed to the Delaware Department of Labor Division of Industrial Affairs at dia.delawareworks.com.