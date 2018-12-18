Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker, a board-certified family physician, released a statement on the Dec. 14 decision by a federal judge in Texas ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

“On behalf of the tens of thousands of Delawareans who have gained health coverage through the Affordable Care Act, I will join Gov. Carney and our congressional delegation in working to make sure that the ACA remains in place, providing access to care for millions of Americans. The federal judge’s decision declaring the ACA unconstitutional threatens the health and independence of the more than 20,000 people who receive coverage through Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace, the more than 10,000 Delawareans who are covered through the expansion of Medicaid, and the countless others who now cannot be denied coverage because of a pre-existing health condition or are covered through their parents’ insurance,” said Walker.

“I know this is an anxious time for individuals and families in Delaware whose health insurance and health care are in a precarious position. The legal challenge to the ACA has many steps to go, so the Department of Health and Social Services will continue to carry out the law’s provisions. I urge the Congress to seek out bipartisan fixes to the Affordable Care Act that won’t take health insurance and health care away from people in our state and across the country, but will provide more people with choice and options that are affordable,” said Walker.